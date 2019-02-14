Patisserie Valerie saved by Irish private equity company - reports

Troubled bakery chain Patisserie Valerie has been bought by Irish private equity firm Causeway Capital Partners, according to a report from the Daily Telegraph.

Troubled bakery chain Patisserie Valerie has been bought by Irish private equity firm Causeway Capital Partners, according to a report from the Daily Telegraph.

The newspaper understands almost all of Patisserie Valerie’s 120 remaining branches are to be saved - preserving up to 2,000 jobs.

In Ireland Patisserie Valerie has two outlets – on Dublin's Henry Street and in Blanchardstown, Co Dublin.

The deal to rescue the business was agreed at 3am this morning.

Earlier this year the UK parent of the Patisserie Valerie collapsed into insolvency after an accounting scandal left it unable to secure new lending or pay its debts.

