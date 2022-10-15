Paschal Donohoe says EU will ‘work closely’ with new UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt

Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund in Washington on Friday. Photo: Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said the EU will “work closely” with new UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Speaking in Washington after chairing an hour-long meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and EU finance ministers, Mr Donohoe said he did not have any advice to offer the new chancellor, who replaced the ousted Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday.

“It’s not for us to give advice to ministers that are coming in to office, apart from extending the offer that is always there of continued cooperation and friendship between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

“And we will continue to work closely together with the new chancellor, as we have with all other chancellors up to this point.”

He said the ongoing reform of the EU’s banking system has “given us a degree of confidence regarding where we stand from a financial stability perspective”.

European Commission economy chief Paolo Gentiloni offered his “best wishes” to Mr Hunt and urged EU countries to be “prudent” in their spending.

His advice follows three weeks of market turmoil for the British pound, UK government bonds and pension funds after Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget of tax cuts rattled investors.

“We don’t have lessons to give to anyone, and to UK,” Mr Gentiloni. “We have lessons to learn, perhaps, because what happens shows how volatile is the situation and so how prudent we should be also with our fiscal and monetary mix.”

Meanwhile, Mr Gentiloni pressed EU countries to “deliver” on a 15pc corporate tax rate.

Ms Yellen urged the EU to move ahead with a deal in the meeting in Washington, despite the US being no closer to voting on it.

At least five of the bloc’s largest countries – France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Italy – want to press ahead without Hungary, which blocked a deal before the summer despite saying previously that it would accept it.

The two-part ‘inclusive framework’ deal, inked by 137 countries at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) a year ago, would see multinationals pay 15pc corporate tax on their global profits and ensure the most profitable firms pay a portion of tax where their customers are based.

“All members of the OECD inclusive framework and all EU member states, with no exceptions, committed to the implementation of the historic international agreement struck last year,” Mr Gentiloni said. “And now it is time to deliver."

Under EU law, nine or more countries can club together to agree a measure under what is known as “enhanced cooperation”.

On a visit to Dublin last month, the head of the European Parliament’s tax subcommittee, Dutch MEP Paul Tang, urged Ireland to get on board, accusing Hungary of trying to “blackmail” the EU by vetoing a deal.

Hungary is still battling with the European Commission for the release of €7.5bn in funding, which was frozen due to concerns over the country’s record on judicial independence, media freedom and corruption.

Paschal Donohoe told reporters last month he did not want to “freeze anybody out” of a tax deal and said “making decisions on the basis of unanimity is a really important principle”.