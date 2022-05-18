Paschal Donohoe says EU will agree tax deal despite Poland’s objections

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is upbeat about an EU deal on a 15pc corporate tax rate, despite Poland’s continued refusal to sign up.

The Government will bring forward legislation to implement the tax in the post-Budget finance bill this autumn “if and when” that deal is done, he said.

“I do believe that agreement is possible,” Mr Donohoe told a global tax policy webinar organised by the Irish Tax Institute and the Harvard Kennedy School yesterday.

EU finance ministers meet next week to try to thrash out an agreement after Poland blocked a deal on a French compromise text last month.

The compromise delays the tax until the 2024 budget round and exempts smaller countries with fewer than 10 qualifying multinationals for five years.

The 15pc tax will affect around 1,600 companies in Ireland, including 56 domestic firms that earn annual revenues of more than €750m.

The European Commission’s head of tax, Gerassimos Thomas, said Poland has “no disagreement with the substance” of the tax and said a deal will be “coming soon”.

However, US treasury secretary Janet Yellen left Warsaw on Monday without any assurances that Poland would drop its opposition.

Polish officials say they are fully committed to the tax, which was agreed by 137 countries last year at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development ( OECD).

But they want legal links to a parallel OECD deal targeting the world’s biggest tech firms.

That deal would move a portion of the taxing rights for the largest multinationals to countries where they make their sales, wiping up to €2bn a year off the Irish tax take.

“This agreement does come at a cost – even a substantial cost – for Ireland, but ultimately I believe this is a price worth paying,” Mr Donohoe said yesterday.

The OECD is still working out the details on that part of the deal, known as ‘Pillar 1’, which essentially rewrites a whole raft of double taxation agreements between individual countries.

It also requires countries such as France, Italy and Poland to get rid of special taxes on technology firms, which threatened to spark a trade war with the US when they were introduced.

Separately, Poland is fighting a long-running battle with the European Commission for the release of €60bn in pandemic aid, which is conditional on Warsaw rowing back on its moves to curtail judicial independence.

At an EU meeting last month, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said he was “not convinced” by Poland’s arguments on the 15pc tax, calling it a “mystery”.

Meanwhile, partisan disputes in the US over President Joe Biden’s investment and infrastructure plans are threatening to scupper legislative agreement on the tax in Washington.

On top of that, in March, the US administration said it wanted to levy a 20pc tax on US multinationals’ foreign income – five points higher than the OECD rate.

“If the European Union moves first then it’s more than likely that the US will follow,” said Pascal Saint Amans, director of the Paris-based organisation’s centre for tax policy.



