Paschal Donohoe says EU will agree tax deal despite Poland’s objections

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire has said he was not convinced by Warsaw's arguments on the 15pc tax

Sarah Collins

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is upbeat about an EU deal on a 15pc corporate tax rate, despite Poland’s continued refusal to sign up.

The Government will bring forward legislation to implement the tax in the post-Budget finance bill this autumn “if and when” that deal is done, he said.

