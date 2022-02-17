Paschal Donohoe says EU fund could temper impact of Ukraine war

Paschal Donohoe has signalled that a new EU rescue fund could be used to help businesses and national economies cope with the potential economic fallout from any conflict in Ukraine.

Renewed fears that Russia was poised to strike hit financial markets today. Stocks slumped, while traders sought safety in bonds other haven assets.

The Finance Minister told the European Financial Forum today that he expected to begin discussions with his European counterparts on financial measures to help deal with the potential impact of sanctions and other disruptions that might follow a Russian invasion.

A Ukraine conflict compensation fund would be the third major financial aid programme from the EU in recent years, following the €5bn Brexit fund and the €750bn Covid recovery and resilience facility.

“Of course, there will be discussion and if the European Union has demonstrated anything, [it’s] our ability to maintain solidarity in exceptionally challenging circumstances,” Mr Donohoe said.

“I think you will see the EU act in a very coordinated way and respond back with a set of measures that will reflect the severity and the deep seriousness of the situation that could develop in the east of Europe.”

The statement comes amid mounting financial challenges for EU economies, with rampant post-pandemic inflation and threats to the energy supply putting pressure on governments to bring relief to businesses and households.

Irish consumer prices were up 5pc in January over the previous year, down somewhat from December’s 5.5pc reading but expected to rise further in the coming months.

Mr Donohoe said governments now had to be careful not to add to inflationary pressures with uncontrolled pandemic spending.

“What we’ll be seeking to do is decide what is the right level of fiscal budgetary support we want to have in our economies at this phase of the recovery from Covid,” he said.

“How do we allocate our national resources to get the balance right between not adding to inflationary pressure but also helping those homes and businesses that are most impacted by the very severe change that mainly we are now seeing in the prices of energy.”

At the same conference, European Commissioner for financial services Mairead McGuinness warned that policy makers must urgently get to grips with the accelerating mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies.

“Covid has really accelerated the rate of change in digital financial services,” she said.

“How people interact with crypto is different than other financial services. People are engaging with it as if it was a pastime.

“A lot of money is invested in crypto, but the markets are very volatile. Are people clear about the risks? But we have to consider the thought process of a younger generation which may differ in how they view these things.”

Central Bank of Ireland governor Gabriel Makhlouf said the Central Bank was reviewing its Innovation Hub – an informal forum for engagement between the regulator and firms in the sector – to better reflect the rapidly-changing digital landscape for financial services.

He declined to make any specific comment about cryptocurrency, which he has previously warned against.