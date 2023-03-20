| 14.1°C Dublin

Paschal Donohoe says banks strong enough to handle Credit Suisse fallout

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe. (PA) Expand

Jon Ihle

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe has expressed confidence in European banks and said the sector will weather the current crisis, following the failure of Credit Suisse.

Speaking to German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle in his capacity as Eurogroup president, Mr Donohoe said regulatory reforms following the Great Financial Crisis had left the banking industry in much stronger condition.

