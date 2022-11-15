Paris outstrips London as Europe’s biggest stock market

The Arc De Triomphe in front of skyscrapers in the Paris La Defense business district. Photo: Christophe Morin/Bloomberg

London’s status as Europe’s pre-eminent financial centre has suffered a fresh blow after Euronext Paris, a sister company of the Dublin stock market, overtook the London Stock Exchange as the continent’s biggest.

Boosted by huge luxury conglomerates include Hennessy-owner LVMH and Gucci-owner Kering, the combined value of businesses on the French stock market is now $2.823trn (€2.73trn), narrowly edging out London’s at $2.821trn, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Before the Brexit vote in 2016, British stocks were collectively worth $1.5trn more than the French tally.