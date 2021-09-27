Paris housing plan papers over cracks of a waiting list with 260,000 names

The 96 new apartments unveiled in Paris this week might have the most stunning location of any public housing in the world.

The development of new apartments, all intended for low- to medium-income tenants, is located in the newly renovated La Samaritaine department store, a massive Belle Époque landmark that opened in 1870 on a site overlooking the Seine, barely a few hundred yards from the centre of Paris.

With generous proportions and balconies with views of the Eiffel Tower, the Sacre Coeur and the Louvre, such apartments would fetch multiple thousands of euro in rent per month on the private market. But their new tenants are paying an average of €430 in rent for a studio to an average of €929 for a three-bedroom unit.

The new housing development became possible because the department store has been undergoing reconstruction, freeing up space for extra units in an otherwise fully built-up, carefully preserved section of the city. Antiquated and somewhat dilapidated, La Samaritaine first closed for renovation in 2005.

After acquisition by LVMH – the luxury goods conglomerate whose chairman Bernard Arnault is currently listed as the world’s third-richest person – the store began a long, drawn-out renovation.

It finally reopened in June 2021, now forming a complex that also contains luxury hotel Le Cheval Blanc, offices and a pre-school. Its main art deco facade remained intact, but the store’s back elevation was skinned of masonry and replaced by a controversial, undulating glass wall once likened to a shower curtain.

The rebuild made the construction of lofty inner atriums possible, as well as the addition of new floors on top of the building, where the public housing is located.

Costing €23.7 million to construct, the new housing is part of an ongoing plan from the administration of Mayor Anne Hidalgo, not just to augment the number of affordable homes in the city, but also to prevent further social segregation between high- and low-income areas.

The impetus for this drive does not come from Paris City Hall alone. Since 2000, a national Urban Solidarity and Renewal law has stipulated that French cities whose housing stock does not consist of at least 20pc public housing must pay a substantial levy. In 2025, this proportion will rise to 25pc.

As Urban Institute researcher Yonah Freemark concluded in a recent report, the law has been effective in improving access to affordable housing across various French cities, and could serve as a model for other countries as well.

The city is trying to not just meet its percentage target but “rebalance the share of social housing”, as Paris Housing Commissioner Ian Brossat said, so that more public units become available in the city’s wealthier west. This drive has already produced some results.

As well as the 96 units at La Samaritaine, the city launched two new housing complexes in December 2020, one next to the Luxembourg Gardens and the other in the exclusive 16th arrondissement, on a site expropriated from the uncle of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

Resolving Paris’s affordability problems nonetheless remains a challenging goal. In December 2020, 260,000 people remained on the city’s waiting list for public housing, while limited space for building means that the city’s cost per square metre for a new dwelling is higher than any other major city in Europe.

Given the level of need, the number of new public units appearing in pricier quarters of Paris could be considered mostly

symbolic. The public tenants moving into new apartments in La Samaritaine constitute a lucky handful.

That doesn’t stop them being delighted, however. One renter interviewed by Le Parisien admitted that when she first received her new apartment’s address, she assumed that – located as it is next to City Hall – she’d been sent the address of the Paris public housing department’s head office by mistake.

Others have noted that their new home’s location offered them not just secure, affordable housing but access to better schools and public amenities.

The new housing may make only a tiny dent in Paris’s wider public housing needs, but it could help prevent the city’s heart from becoming the exclusive preserve of the wealthy. (© Bloomberg)