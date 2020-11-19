Pandemic helps drive sales at B&Q owner

B&Q owner Kingfisher has reported a sales jump over the past three months as the pandemic helped to drive spending on home improvements.

It revealed that total group sales rose by 17.6pc to £3.5bn for the quarter to October 31, with a 17.4pc increase in like-for-like sales.

The company, which also runs Screwfix in the UK, said like-for-like sales growth slowed to 12.6pc in the first weeks of the current quarter as it was impacted by a tightening of restrictions across Europe.

PA Media