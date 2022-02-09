Pandemic darling Peloton is to sack thousands of workers as demand for exercise bikes falls

Peloton CEO John Foley has overseen 80pc drop in firm’s value since early 2021. Photo: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Peloton Interactive will replace its chief executive and cut about 2,800 jobs, the company said yesterday, as the exercise bike maker looks to revitalise sagging sales and win back investor confidence.

John Foley, the company’s co-founder who has led the company for nearly a decade, will step down and will become the executive chair. Barry McCarthy, the former chief financial officer of Spotify Technology and Netflix, will take the helm.

Read More

Mr Foley has drawn the ire of activist investor Blackwells Capital in recent months as the company struggled to maintain the breakneck growth that propelled its valuation to $52bn (€46bn) in early 2021. Shares have since tumbled nearly 80pc.

The investment firm called for his removal and even urged the company to sell itself, blaming the stock’s underperformance to “gross mismanagement”, Mr Foley’s poor decision making, and a lack of credibility.

Blackwells, however, said the board moves did not address investors’ concerns.

“Foley has proven he is not suited to lead Peloton, whether as CEO or Executive Chair, and he should not be hand-picking directors, as he appears to have done,” said Jason Aintabi, Blackwells’ chief investment officer.

Peloton said it appointed two new directors, Angel Mendez and Jonathan Mildenhall, to its board.

While Peloton has attracted interest from potential buyers including e-commerce giant Amazon.com and Nike, according to media reports. Analysts have said the company might be a difficult takeover target as it has two classes of stock, effectively allowing insiders to control it.

“There will be hopes Peloton will turn a corner with a new CEO in the hot-seat, and plans for a dramatic slimming down,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown.

Shares of the company reversed course from premarket and rose 10pc in early trading yesterday. They had gained about 21pc on Monday following reports of the buyout interest.

Read More

Peloton’s sales boomed during Covid-19 lockdowns, with many snapping up home fitness equipment. But fortunes began to fade as vaccinations increased, gyms reopened and rivals offered competitive products.

The company responded by slashing prices to make its bikes more affordable but that did little to stem the slide.

Peloton will wind down the development of its planned factory in Ohio, where it was set to invest about $400m and add more than 2,000 jobs over the next few years.