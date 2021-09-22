Paddy Power owner settles its row with state of Kentucky for $300m

Flutter Entertainment is one of the world biggest gambling groups, with a market cap in the region of €32.5bn

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment has said that the legal dispute between it and the Commonwealth of Kentucky has now been settled in full.

Flutter has agreed to pay $200m (€170.5m) to the US state, in addition to $100m (€85m) previously paid over as a security in relation to the case. The action itself relates to online poker losses Kentucky argued had been suffered by gamblers there.

In return, the Commonwealth of Kentucky has agreed to cease all further actions with respect to the case.

In a brief statement, Flutter said that it “strongly believes that this agreement is in the best interests of Flutter shareholders”, adding: “The group now considers the matter closed.”

In December, the Kentucky Supreme Court reinstated an $870m fine against units of The Stars Group, which last year merged with Flutter. The fine had been overturned by the Kentucky Court of Appeals in 2018.

The Commonwealth of Kentucky initiated legal action against certain subsidiaries of The Stars Group in 2010.

It sought recovery of alleged losses incurred by residents of the US state who played real-money poker on the PokerStars website between 2006 and 2011.

PokerStars was bought by The Stars Group in 2014 and is now part of the Flutter Entertainment stable.

*******

Separately, Flutter is today hosting a virtual investor event showcasing Sportsbet, the group’s Australian division.

Sportsbet achieved an online sports betting market share of over 50pc in the first half of this year.

The company said their future growth prospects “remain compelling”, with the online sports betting market growing “strongly” in Australia, having generated compound annual growth of 21pc over the last five years.

In addition, they said the business has “a highly recreational player base with growing disposable income”.

Peter Jackson, Flutter chief executive officer, said: “We believe that the Sportsbet case study highlights how a market leader in our industry... can consistently deliver market share gains.

“Sportsbet’s success also underlines how being the scale operator in a local market with access to Flutter Group capabilities can enable it to respond well to the inevitable changes that occur across regulatory and tax landscapes over time.

"This results in growing market share and profitability – as competitors find it more difficult to adjust to such changes.”