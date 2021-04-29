| 8.4°C Dublin

Paddy Power owner Flutter says $1.3bn US court fine would be ‘unenforceable’

John Mulligan

A $1.3bn (€1.07bn) fine that’s been levied against two Flutter subsidiaries by the state of Kentucky will be “unenforceable” because the two units are based in the Isle of Man, Flutter’s chief financial officer has insisted.

Last December, the Kentucky Supreme Court reinstated an $870m fine against units of The Stars Group, which last year merged with Flutter. The fine now totals more than $1.3bn due to continually accruing interest.

