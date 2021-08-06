Paddy Cosgrave-backed virtual events firm eyes $7bn valuation​​​​​​​

Growth: Paddy Cosgrove is among the investors in the London-based online events platform Hopin

Remote conferencing venture Hopin Ltd. is seeking fresh funding at a more than $7bn (€5.91bn) valuation, according to people familiar with the matter.

The rapidly growing London-based online events platform already counts Irish entrepreneurs Des Traynor of Intercom and WebSummit founder Paddy Cosgrave as investors.

Hopin has begun talks with backers about a new round of financing, the sources said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Hopin is seeking to raise more than $300m in this round, one of the sources said.

It’s understood deliberations are ongoing and no final decisions on the size or timing of any fundraising have been made.

A representative for Hopin declined to comment.

The talks come just months after Hopin raised $400m in a series C funding round led by investors including Andreessen Horowitz and General Catalyst that valued it at $5.65bn.

It has grown this year through acquisitions, adding StreamYard, Streamable and Jamm to boost its suite of video technology.

The new valuation being sought from the latest fundraising reflects the positive impact of recent acquisitions on Hopin's group revenue, said a source.

Hopin, which launched in 2019, has been among the companies able to take advantage of the global shift to online meetings and conferencing that has taken place during pandemic lockdowns.

As well as online-only, its acquisitions have aimed at expanding into so-called hybrid events that combine real-world and online experiences.

Its backers also include Accel, LinkedIn Corp, Tiger Global Management, IVP and Coatue Management.

Hopin has nearly 90,000 customers such as Poshmark, American Express, and the Financial Times, and 30,000 of those were added since the last financing round.

Bloomberg