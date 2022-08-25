Oversized rate hikes risk driving inflation higher instead of reining it in, says Joseph Stiglitz

Central banks that hike borrowing costs too aggressively to tame supply-driven inflation risk exacerbating price gains, according to Nobel laureate economist Joseph Stiglitz.

As activity restarts following pandemic lockdowns and countries like China struggle to restore normality, the global economy is enduring something "we've never done before", the Columbia University professor said in an interview in Lindau, Germany.

"Raising interest rates doesn't solve the supply-side problems," he said. "It can even make it worse, because what we want to do right now is invest more in the supply-side bottlenecks, but raising interest rates makes it more difficult to make those investments."

Policy makers are counting on tighter monetary policy taming the fastest inflation in a generation and keeping expectations about the future trajectory of prices in check. Mr Stiglitz isn't so sure.

With the US economy and others showing clear signs of "market power" – where companies can raise prices without losing business – standard economic models suggest rate hikes can lead to even more inflation, he said.

He cited the US housing market, where there's evidence that landlords pass higher interest costs on to tenants through rents, stoking price growth.

"How will raising interest rates lead to more food, more energy, and solve the chip supply problem? Not at all," Mr Stiglitz said. "They won't go at the basic source of the problem – and the real risk is that will make things worse."

Meanwhile, Nobel laureate economist Richard Thaler has warned the concern that soaring inflation will become self-fulfilling may give too much weight to financial-market pricing and not enough to the relatively muted views of households.

While consumers are certainly feeling the effects of high prices, there's little evidence that they anticipate further sharp gains, or are acting to compensate for such a scenario in wage negotiations, he said in an interview in Lindau, Germany.

"There's a lot of discussion among economists of inflationary expectations, and I say: whose?" Mr Thaler said. "We have central bankers, we have bond traders, we have the financial sector more generally, and we have employers and employees."

While pay has jumped in industries ravaged by staff shortages, like travel, increases have been more subdued elsewhere, the behavioural-economics expert said.

"I don't see a lot of pressure on wages in sectors where they're not scrambling to get people to work," he said.

With spiking energy costs driving much of the inflation seen around the globe, the steep hikes in interest rates deployed by many central banks are aimed more at ensuring people don't expect prices to continue surging.

So far, Mr Thaler said the absence of strong, across-the-board pay rises may be explained by workers not knowing "whether this is permanent", or what would happen if there are positive developments in major global crises, like Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"If the war ended and Covid stopped in China, I think we could have deflation," he said. "Certainly the price of natural gas is artificially high. And the price of chips is high because China isn't making enough of them and there are shipping problems."