Overextended GameStop buyers could be played out as stock falls

The army of retail investors – co-ordinated via social media – who drove up US retailer Gamestop's shares last week have seen the stock halve and halve again in just two days.

The stock shed as much as 50pc of its value in an opening sell-off yesterday that picked up where Monday's session ended. In just four days, GameStop has fallen from a peak of $469.32 (€390) last Thursday to just $117.30 midway through the trading day in New York on Tuesday.

That means any retail investor who bought on the strength of Elon Musk's "Gamestonk" endorsement of the shares a week ago has lost as much as two-thirds of their capital.

If they bought on margin or using options that are now deep out of the money, those losses are even worse.

Unless GameStop comes roaring back with a new wave of buying interest, this game is over.

To be sure, GameStop is still massively overvalued at its current price, given it opened the year at $17.25 and a lot of short interest betting the stock would fall lower than that.

The battle between those over-extended hedge funds and an amateur army of retail investors has run its course now and it's not looking good for the little guy.

Yes, some hedge funds have taken a battering - Melvin Capital notoriously booked losses of 53pc and required a $2bn bail out by fellow hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin - but retail investors are personally exposed.

Ironically, the frenzy of trading in GameStop became an existential threat to Robinhood, the easy-access share trading app that is a favourite of the Reddit online forum members who drove much of the buying.

Robinhood had to raise $3.4bn from its investors to meet increased liquidity and capital requirements caused by the activities of its customers.

Last week Robinhood attracted the ire of the amateurs when it restricted buying in GameStop and other 'meme stocks' during volatile trading on Thursday.

That move probably protected a lot of its customers from getting even deeper into a bad buy, but the company was instead accused of colluding with Wall Street insiders by the more conspiracy-minded Redditors.

No matter. There is a kind of gravitational pull in the markets, a centripetal force that eventually brings prices back to reality – although delusion can persist for long enough to cause real damage

Now the question is whether this social media trading mania will last beyond this one eruption into the wider public consciousness.

It can't be ruled out. The factors that attracted a wave of populist investors to GameStop, AMC and others in recent weeks are still present in the market.

The S&P 500 is still looking 'toppy', as traders say, with share prices detached from a rather troubling on-the-ground economic reality.

People are still locked down and looking for diversion. And Americans are probably going to get more stimulus money from the new Biden administration in the next few months.

More importantly the kind of nihilistic anger that has been present in Western politics for some years now seems to have jumped into financial markets. It won't be easy to extract.

