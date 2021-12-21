Oracle pivots towards health technology with $28bn purchase of Cerner

Oracle has agreed to acquire medical-records systems provider Cerner for about $28.3bn (€25bn), a deal that would add a broad customer base in the health-care industry to bolster the software maker’s cloud-computing and database businesses.

The all-cash transaction, Oracle’s biggest-ever deal, will see Oracle pay $95 a share, the companies announced in a statement. Oracle shares slid 2pc while Cerner shares were halted pending the announcement.

Oracle chief executive officer Safra Catz said the acquisition should be “immediately accretive to Oracle’s earnings” on an adjusted basis in the first full fiscal year after closing and contribute “substantially more to earnings in the second fiscal year and thereafter”.

The transaction is expected to close next year, the companies said.

Oracle, the second-biggest software maker by revenue, is best known for legacy database products and in recent years has struggled to gain ground in cloud computing, trailing far behind market leaders such as Amazon and Microsoft.

The deal for Cerner gives Oracle a huge foothold in technology for the health-care industry – the sector is expected to spend $15.8bn on cloud infrastructure and software by 2023, according to market researcher IDC.

David Feinberg, formerly vice president of Google Health, took over as Cerner’s chief executive officer on October 1, saying a major goal would be to use data as a diagnostic tool to help doctors and nurses improve patient care.

Two years ago, Cerner announced a deal with Amazon’s cloud division to develop programs trying to predict medical diagnoses or recommend courses of treatment for patients.

Cerner’s choice of Mr Feinberg as CEO highlighted the company’s move toward “a strategy based on big data, population health management and consumerism and away from the legacy health records business”, Donald Hooker, an analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets, said when Mr Feinberg was named to the post in August.