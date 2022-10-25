Oracle eyes sales of $65bn by 2026 as cloud infrastructure improves

Oracle expects to generate about $65bn (€66bn) in annual revenue by fiscal year 2026, fuelled by its cloud infrastructure and business applications business.

The software giant, whose executive chairman and founder is Larry Ellison, is known for its database technology. However, it has worked to expand its cloud infrastructure market share, struggling against Amazon.com and Microsoft.

Executives have said the $28.3bn acquisition of digital medical records provider Cerner will build inroads in the health care industry, which has been comparatively slow to adopt cloud technology.

Oracle’s sales projection came during its first financial analyst meeting since before the pandemic, held during its annual user conference in Las Vegas.

Doug Kehring, Oracle executive vice president, said the company also projects operating margin of 45pc, including Cerner, by 2026.

Ahead of the event, Piper Sandler Analyst Brent Bracelin wrote that Oracle’s cloud adoption looks “better than feared”, though currency will continue to be a drag on short-term growth.

In its most recent quarter, Oracle sales jumped 18pc to $11.4bn, juiced by the integration of Cerner.

Analysts, on average, project Oracle will generate $49.6bn in sales by the end of the fiscal year in May 2023, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Shares jumped as much as 5.5pc after closing last Wednesday at 66.30.

Like other software makers, the company’s stock has been under pressure, falling 24pc this year.