Opioid maker files for US bankruptcy

Purdue's board met on Sunday evening to approve the long-expected bankruptcy filing, which the company is pursuing to restructure under terms of a proposal to settle the widespread litigation.

Purdue filed for Chapter 11 in a federal bankruptcy court. It has reached a tentative deal to resolve lawsuits with 24 states and lawyers for more than 2,000 cities, counties and other plaintiffs, the company said.

The health crisis claimed nearly 400,000 lives between 1999 and 2017. Purdue and its owners the Sackler family have denied the allegations.

Two dozen states remain opposed or uncommitted to the proposed settlement.

Reuters

Irish Independent