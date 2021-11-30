Operating profit jumps at Greencore, helped by growth in food to go categories

Irish food group Greencore has seen its adjusted operating profit jump 20pc in the 12 months to September 24, helped by a return to growth in food to go categories.

The convenience food company reported adjusted operating profit of £39m (€46m), up from £32.5m (€38m) in the corresponding period last year.

Group revenue was up 4.8pc to £1.3bn (€1.5bn), driven by the food to go categories and “solid growth” in other convenience classes of food, according to results from the company.

The company said it “delivered well” against its strategic objectives, in what was a “challenging” time.

In the UK – its main market –trading conditions remained “volatile” during the year.

There was a pronounced negative impact on demand in food to go categories in the first half of its financial year, due to a reduction in mobility on the back of extensive lockdowns and tiered restrictions across the UK, the company said.

The trading environment improved “markedly” from its third quarter as the economy reopened and restrictions were eased, supporting demand growth in food to go categories in particular, Greencore said.

However, as the UK economy re-opened, supply-side challenges emerged across its food industry. This has been primarily driven by tight labour availability.

Greencore said it has not been immune to these impacts, nonetheless it delivered “strong operational service levels in this context, supported by its own direct-to-store distribution network.”

Greecore said it is committed to recovering against ongoing input cost and other inflation with customers.

The company reported “strong” free cash flow of £72.2m, driven by improved profitability and working capital inflows as volumes rebounded.

Meanwhile, net debt reduced to £242.7m from £411.2m.

During the year Greencore secured new business wins representing annualised pre-Covid revenues of approximately £175m, across food to go and other convenience categories and customers.

“Greencore has weathered the storm and emerged strongly from a difficult period. Following a challenging first half in FY21, we made good progress in rebuilding revenues, cashflows and profitability in H2 and are confident of maintaining this positive trajectory in the year ahead, particularly in the seasonally important second half,” Patrick Coveney, Greecore CEO, said.

“The strong recovery of the UK food to go market, as well as solid performance in other convenience food categories, underpins this confidence.”

Last week the company announced that Mr Coveney is leaving his role as CEO. Mr Coveney is leaving Greencore to join UK stock market-listed SSP Group as chief executive.