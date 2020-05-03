Opening time: US stores to begin corona comeback

'These first days will be closely watched as the industry plots its comeback'. Photo: Maranie Staab/Bloomberg

As some US states lift restrictions on businesses, the coming days are set to bring the biggest collective retail reopening since the coronavirus shuttered thousands of stores more than a month ago.

Chains such as Macy's, Dillard's and Belk are letting in customers in parts of the US in the hope that shoppers are willing to venture out and brave distancing rules, cleaning disruptions and limited services.

These first days will be closely watched as the industry plots its comeback after a crisis which cost an estimated $150bn (€136bn) in lost sales last month and pushed renowned US retailers including Neiman Marcus, JC Penney and J Crew to the brink of bankruptcy.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent