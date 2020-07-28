Open Orphan wins contact for Covid-19 vaccine trial

Dublin-listed Open Orphan has won a contract to conduct a trial into a vaccine for Covid-19.

The contract is with Codagenix and 48 adults will volunteer for the clinical trial.

Hvivo, part of Open Orphan, will conduct the trial for Codagenix at quarantine facility in London.

The vaccine, CodaVax-COVID, replicates very slowly, but contains all SARS-CoV-2 proteins.

It has the potential to induce broad antibody, cellular and mucosal immunity with a single intranasal dose, according to a statement from Open Orphan.

Cathal Friel, chairman of Open Orphan, said: "We are proud to be conducting this Phase I study for Codagenix, a leader in their field, as it will help bring a promising vaccine candidate to the public to help combat the Covid-19 pandemic as quickly as possible.”

Europe-focused Open Orphan specialises in rare disease and so-called orphan drugs - treatments developed for medical conditions which,because they are so rare, few pharmaceutical companies pursue research into.

The company was founded in 2017, with the aim of becoming a leading specialist contract research pharmaceutical services business.

In May, Open Orphan raised £12m (€13.4m) via an oversubscribed share placing.

Last year it acquired Venn Life Sciences in a reverse take-over.

And in January it completed the merger with Hvivo.

Online Editors