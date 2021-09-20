Open Orphan swings into profit as it announces €6.7m contract win

Open Orphan has swung into profit for the first half of this year.

It comes as the company announced that its subsidiary, Hvivo, has signed a £5.7m (€6.7m) contract with a specialist biotechnology company to test its antiviral product.

Europe-focused Open Orphan specialises in rare disease and so-called orphan drugs - treatments developed for medical conditions which, because they are so rare, few pharmaceutical companies pursue research into.

The company reported an operating profit of £1.6m (€1.9m) for the six months to June 30, a swing on the loss of £6.3m (€7.4m) in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue was £23m (€27m) for the first half of this year, up from £7m (€8.2m) in the same period last year, according to interim results.

The company said the increase in revenue reflected six active challenge studies in the first six months of 2021 versus two active challenge studies in the first half of 2020 and a “solid performance” in early clinical / biometry services.

Non-Covid related work accounted for 75pc of revenues so far this year.

Open Orphan’s gross margin has grown to 28pc of revenue, from 6pc, which it said reflected that it is driving “substantial operating leverage through cross selling, restructuring, functional integration and operational productivity.”

Cash and cash equivalents were £14.9m at June 30.

Cathal Friel, chairman of Open Orphan, said the company “has delivered very strong progress both operationally and financially.”

“The company’s H1 2021 revenues grew by 242pc versus H1 2020, which continues a pattern of profitability from Q4 2020 and transitions the business to a firmly profitable position, having delivered a positive EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation] profit of £2.1m in H1 2021.”

Looking forward, the company said it experiencing a “major increase” in negotiations and contract wins with big pharmaceutical companies, while also seeing increased wins from biotech companies with “major deals” expected to sign in quarter four of this year.

The company expects full year revenue to be around £40m, with positive full year earnings.

Open Orphan said its performance for this year is “somewhat behind analyst expectations as the anticipated Covid-19 challenge studies will now likely commence in 2022.”

Open Orphan listed two years ago, it is one of three companies to come out of Raglan Capital, the former corporate finance house led by Cathal Friel that is now exclusively focused on rapidly bringing companies to public markets.

The first was Amryt Pharma just over five years ago, while Poolbeg Pharma is the third company.