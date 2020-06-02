Opec to further prop up prices with extension of its cut in oil production

OPEC and its allies edged closer to a consensus on extending production cuts to prop up the oil market, even as wrangling continued for a third day about whether to bring forward their next meeting.

Russia and several other Opec+ nations favour extending the group's current production cuts by a month, according to people familiar with the situation.

It is unclear if that will be enough for leading Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) member Saudi Arabia, though the proposal is within the range of the kingdom's own call for a one- to three-month extension.

Oil prices have rallied from historic lows since Opec and partners put an end to a vicious price war by implementing cuts on a record scale.

With a tentative recovery in fuel demand as the world emerges from the coronavirus lockdown, the cartel must now decide how long to maintain tight limits on output.

Fears of a second wave of infections make predictions of a recovery perilous. And at about $40 a barrel, prices are still below what most Opec+ members need to cover government spending.

As recently as last week, Russia's stance was that it didn't want to extend the cuts and instead favoured sticking to the original agreement to ease them from July.

But a person familiar with its position said yesterday it was advisable to find a compromise. In March, Moscow resisted a Saudi-led proposal to deepen production cuts as coronavirus spread, talks broke down and the kingdom launched a price war which crippled producers and left gaping holes in countries' budgets.

It's not unusual for Russia and Saudi Arabia to hold different positions before Opec+ talks, and on most occasions the two producers have found a compromise.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent