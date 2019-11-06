Opec sees oil market 'upside' in 2020 amid supply and price jitters

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia meet in December.

The so-called Opec+ alliance, seeking to boost oil prices, has since January implemented a deal to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day until March 2020.

Opec's Mohammad Barkindo said he was more optimistic about the market outlook for next year than he had been in October, when he said all options were open, including a deeper cut to output amid forecasts of oversupply.

"Based on the preliminary numbers, 2020 looks like it will have upside potential," he told a briefing. "There are definitely brighter spots. The numbers are looking more refined and the picture is looking brighter. On the other non-fundamental factors like trade issues that have been impacting negatively on the global economy, the news coming out is more optimistic.

"We have seen the biggest economy in the world, the United States, continuing to defy projections, racing ahead."

Opec's figures suggest there will be excess supply next year due to rising production outside the group. This and issues like the US-China trade dispute have weighed on oil prices which, at around $62.70 (€56.50) a barrel, are down from a 2019 high above $75.

On whether the market looked oversupplied for next year, Mr Barkindo said: "We are not there yet. We will not be able to at this point pre-empt all the steps that we are working through."

Those steps, he said, include upcoming meetings of Opec technical committees and the next Opec monthly oil market report, which looks at global demand and supply, due on November 14.

Reuters

Irish Independent