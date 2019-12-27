Online sales set new US record

US shoppers spent more online during this year's holiday season, a report by Mastercard shows, with their e-commerce sales hitting a record high.

The Christmas shopping season is a crucial period for retailers and can account for up to 40pc of their annual sales.

But this year, Thanksgiving, which traditionally starts the US holiday shopping period, was on November 28, nearly a week later than last year's November 22, leaving retailers with six fewer days to drive sales between then and Christmas.

E-commerce sales this year made up 14.6pc of total retail business and rose 18.8pc from the 2018 period, according to Mastercard's data tracking retail sales from November 1 through to Christmas Eve.

