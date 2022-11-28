Online rentals firm Airbnb is back in profit after a $3bn loss

The Airbnb business entity based in Ireland last year returned to profit, making $121.49m (€116.85m) before tax.

Dublin-based Airbnb Ireland Unlimited Company operates the online marketplace for the firm outside the US, China and a portion of Japan.

New accounts show that the business returned to profit as revenues surged by $1.03bn, or 57.5pc, from $1.79bn to $2.82bn.

The $2.82bn in revenues recorded by the Dublin-based firm account for 47pc of Airbnb’s global revenues of $5.99bn last year.

The directors for the Irish arm state in 2022 “we have seen significant growth with nights booked exceeding 2019 levels”.

Global revenues of $6.49bn for the first nine months of this year are an increase of $2bn, or 33pc, on the corresponding period for 2021.

The directors of the Irish-based operation state that “throughout 2021, we continued to face lower demand for long-distance travel and overall depressed nights booked compared to 2109 due to the impact of Covid-19”.

The $121.49m pre-tax profit follows a pre-tax loss of $3bn in 2020 that arose chiefly from a non-cash intellectual property impairment of $2.57bn as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The accounts disclose that on June 30 of this year the firm recorded a $4.33m fixed asset impairment charge as the company announced that it would shift to a remote-work model.

The note states that “the shift to a remote-work model is a direct response to the change in how employees work due to the impact of Covid-19”. Numbers employed declined by 83 from 444 to 361.

Last year, combined salary and share-based payments costs totalled $48.17m and average pay, including the share-based payments, totalled $133,063.

Directors’ pay last year declined from $2.6m to $1.7m.

The company recorded $114.67m in post-tax profits after paying corporation tax in Ireland of $6.8m.

The European Union recently introduced new rules on rental platforms’ operations.