Online fashion retailer Zalando cutting hundreds of jobs

Zalando’s offices in Berlin

Hakan Ersen and Rachel More

German online fashion retailer Zalando on Tuesday said it was cutting hundreds of jobs across its workforce of 17,000, saying it had expanded too much and citing a difficult economic environment since the coronavirus pandemic.

 A spokesperson for the e-commerce company said that Zalando currently employs around 120 employees here. Those employed in Ireland work across a number of divisions, including corporate functions and operations.

