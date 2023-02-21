Online fashion retailer Zalando cutting hundreds of jobs

German online fashion retailer Zalando on Tuesday said it was cutting hundreds of jobs across its workforce of 17,000, saying it had expanded too much and citing a difficult economic environment since the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for the e-commerce company said that Zalando currently employs around 120 employees here. Those employed in Ireland work across a number of divisions, including corporate functions and operations.

Zalando also operates its Fashion Insights tech hub from Dublin. It first opened an office here in 2015.

The e-commerce platform, which was founded in 2008, also moved its market insights team to Ireland in 2021.

"We have decided to start a program that will remove several hundred overhead roles across many of our teams," it said in a statement.

"Over the last few years, some parts of our company have expanded too much and we have added a degree of complexity to our organization that impacted our ability to act fast," it added.

The planned job cuts were first reported in the Financial Times, which said the online retailer's workforce would shrink by up to 5pc.

The company said that frontline operations roles in its logistics centres, customer care and outlet stores would not be impacted. However, it added that the layoffs would impact many parts of the business, including at senior leadership level.

In its last quarterly earnings report in November, Zalando said it expected full-year revenues and operating profit to reach the lower end of its target range, citing sluggish consumer sentiment and high inflation.

In Tuesday's statement, Zalando said that while the pandemic had boosted business in 2020 and 2021, "the pandemic tailwinds have faded since 2022 and the macroeconomic environment has become more challenging."