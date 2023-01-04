| 10.9°C Dublin

Oil's new year slump deepens as demand concerns tick up a notch

Oil's rough start to the year worsened as a deteriorating demand outlook came to the fore, buttressed by predictions for a US recession, China's near-term struggle with Covid-19, and milder winter weather.

West Texas Intermediate fell toward $76 a barrel after sinking 4.2pc on Tuesday in the biggest drop since November. A rising death toll in China from the swift easing of virus curbs is overwhelming crematoriums, and there are warnings of more casualties heading into the Lunar New Year. Above-average temperatures in the US and Europe, meanwhile, are easing fears of an energy crunch.

