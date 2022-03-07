Oil surges to 14-year high on talk of US Russia ban

The US House is exploring a bill that would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products, a move that could add to economic pressure as more companies pull out of the country in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Oil soared to just shy of $140 a barrel after the White House said it was considering an embargo on Russian supplies, a high not seen since 2008.

The Biden administration is mulling making the move on its own, if it can't get its European allies on board initially, two people familiar with the matter said.

The administration has yet to decide on a U.S. import ban, with the timing and scope of any move still fluid, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Administration officials have been in close contact with allies on a possible ban while also working to prepare for the domestic impact, the people said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is preparing additional sanctions against Russia.

"This is not the end," she said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio on Monday. "We're preparing additional measures," she said, without elaborating.

Von der Leyen also said the bloc is taking steps to ensure more gas supplies. If Russian President Vladimir Putin were to halt all flows "then we are independent for this winter," von der Leyen said. "That wasn't the case six weeks ago."

The Commission is set to unveil a new strategy this week to boost energy security, cushion the impact of soaring gas prices and accelerate the build-up of renewables.

March contracts for the Nasdaq 100 slid as much as 2.3pc amid thin volumes, before paring losses to 1.6pc at 6:40 am in London. S&P500 futures were down 1.2pc while Euro Stoxx 50 futures dropped 2.8pc. Brent crude was up 10pc after briefly touching $139 a barrel. Palladium and copper hit all-time highs.

The euro sank -- at one point dropping below parity against the Swiss franc -- on concerns about the economic outlook for Europe, which relies on Russian energy. Asia's stock benchmark slumped and was on course to enter a technical bear market.