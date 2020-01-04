Oil surges after US strike on Iran general

Oil jumped toward $70 a barrel in London yesterday after a US airstrike ordered by president Donald Trump killed a top Iranian general in Iraq, intensifying fears of conflict in the world's most important crude-producing region.

Brent futures surged by more than 4pc to levels not seen since the attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities in September.

The airstrike near Baghdad airport killed Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general who led the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force.

"This is a seismic event in the region," said Jason Bordoff, a former Obama administration official who now works for Columbia University.

