Oil surges after OPEC+ blindsides market with production cut

A 3D printed oil pump jack in front of the Opec+ logo. Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo Expand

Close

Yongchang Chin and Alex Longley

Oil surged at the week's open after OPEC+ unexpectedly announced crude output cuts that threaten to tighten the market, delivering a fresh inflationary jolt to the world economy and irking the White House.

West Texas Intermediate soared as much as 8pc, the biggest intraday move in more than a year, and traded at $79.38 a barrel at 7:27 a.m. in London, while in wider markets the dollar advanced along with Treasury yields.

