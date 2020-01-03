Oil soars following US airstrike

Oil has increased to $70 (€63) a barrel in London today following a United States airstrike that killed a top Iranian general in Iraq.

The move has heightened fears of conflict in the world’s most important oil-producing region.

Brent futures rose by over 4pc today to levels not seen since the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities in September.

The airstrike killed Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general who led the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds force.

No oil production facilities were impacted during the attack, however the move increased tension between the US and Iran, increasing fears of an armed conflict that could pull in other countries.

Brent crude for March settlement climbed as much as $2.91, or 4.4pc, to $69.16 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange, and traded at $68.62 as of 9:59 a.m. London time.

West Texas Intermediate for February delivery was 3.6pc higher at $63.36 a barrel, after advancing as much as 4.4pc to the highest level since May.

Total aggregate volume for Brent and WTI was about 10 times the 30-day average.

Bloomberg