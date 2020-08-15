Oil slumps as Covid continues to cap demand

'Despite yesterday's losses, crude is set to eke out a small weekly gain following a slew of encouraging data on US crude stockpiles.' (stock photo)

Oil followed European markets lower yesterday as the demand impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to cap price gains.

Futures were down 1pc in New York, mirroring a drop in stock markets, as the UK placed new rules on arrivals from some countries. It's the latest measure that shows the potential for a patchy recovery in oil products consumption, underscored by the International Energy Agency's (IEA) downward revision to the majority of its demand forecasts for the next 18 months in its most recent report.

Despite yesterday's losses, crude is set to eke out a small weekly gain following a slew of encouraging data on US crude stockpiles, gasoline consumption and refinery activity. Though many, including the IEA, expect the oil market to tighten for the rest of the year, flare-ups in virus cases are stymieing the resurgence of demand and gasoline production in Europe is currently unprofitable.

At the same time, Opec+ is slowly adding some supply back to the market and will hold a committee meeting next week.

"The uncertainty over future demand, coupled with rising production, will make it challenging to restore the balance on the oil market," said Eugen Weinberg, head of commodities research at Commerzbank.

China's economic recovery continued in July, with industry growing at the same pace as June due to overseas demand, according to data released yesterday. Consultants are expecting the world's biggest importer to boost its purchases for later in the year, potentially adding support to crude.

The Opec+ producer bloc has delayed its Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee by a day to August 19 due to Russian energy minister Alexander Novak's schedule, according to delegates. Mr Novak said the market is stabilising and there's no need to ease Opec+ output cuts ahead of time, Tass news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Venezuela's long-suffering oil industry is ramping up exports of crude oil, the commodity that bankrolls the Maduro regime. It's set to reach a four-month high of at least 325,000 barrels a day in August, largely because of diesel-for-crude swaps that up until now have been exempt from US sanctions.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent