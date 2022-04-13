Oil pushes back over $100 a barrel and saps hope of any let up in inflation

Crude oil demand is set to rise again as China emerges from lockdown. Photograph: Eddie Seal/Bloomberg

Oil surged back above $100 (€92.30) a barrel on world markets on yesterday amid signs the Chinese economy is kicking back into gear after its latest Covid lockdowns.

Energy prices had given up some of this year’s bruising gains this month after lockdowns in major Chinese industrial centres including Shanghai put a temporary dent in demand.

With signs of China kicking back into gear the scramble for global energy supplies is kicking off in turn.

Earlier there was cautious optimism that inflation in the US was passing its peak, even after the official Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March recorded the fastest monthly pace of price increases in 16-and-a-half years and the greatest annual increase in decades with prices up 8.5pc since March 2021.

Optimism was up because fully half the most recent rises were down to energy costs with positive signs including monthly underlying inflation moderating as goods prices dropped by the most in two years, including the price of used cars.

But the squeeze on energy prices took much of that gloss off later in the day trimming putative gains on the S&P 500 index of leading American shares.

The March CPI reading represents what many economists expect to be the top of the current inflationary period, capturing the impact of Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

The result is upward pressure on food as well as fuel prices.

“If not for Putin’s imperialist ambitions, inflation would still have accelerated this month, though not nearly as much,” said Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial in New York.

US food prices rose 1pc in March, with home cooking up even faster than heating out. Groceries increased 10pc on a year-on-year basis, the most in 41 years.

High inflation and the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish posture – raising interest rates to try to rein in rises – have left the bond market starting to price for a US recession in 2023, but other indicators point the opposite direction.

Jobs numbers remain robust, including new hires.

Consumer demand also remains strong, even among workers squeezed by inflation. That’s seen in rising prices for airline tickets and hotels as the end of Covid restrictions reignited the tourist industry