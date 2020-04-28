Oil prices plunge as investors told to sell June contracts over storage fears

Troubled waters: The sun rises behind a redundant oil platform moored in the Firth of Forth near Kirkcaldy, Fife. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

OIL prices fell sharply yesterday as investors struggling with oversupply and a lack of storage capacity reacted by selling contracts to buy supply in June.

Contracts for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) grade crude oil due for delivery to depots in June fell about 6pc in trading yesterday morning after an abrupt decision by S&P to tell clients to sell their June holdings.

That was to avoid holding contracts that might become worthless as the delivery deadline approaches if demand remains low and there's no place to store the oil.

"The June contract is going to be like what happened with May," said Tariq Zahir, commodity fund manager at New York-based Tyche Capital Advisors. "It go could go to 20 dollars, it could go to four dollars, it could go negative. You're in unprecedented times. June could be all over the place." Oil's 80pc plunge since the start of the year has come as the coronavirus outbreak destroys demand for fuels globally. In response, the world's biggest producers have pledged to slash daily output starting next month to balance the market, but the collapse in consumption has led to a swelling glut that's testing storage limits worldwide. S&P is behind the GSCI commodity index, a popular investment product tracked by pension funds and other global investors. When S&P changes the investment policy for the index, it triggers investors to follow suit - selling some assets and buying others. S&P said it was making its index change as a precaution. "This unscheduled roll is being implemented based on the potential for the June 2020 WTI crude oil contract to price at or below zero," S&P said. Meanwhile, oil major BP, headed by Kerryman Bernard Looney, will persevere in paying a dividend to shareholders despite the current turmoil. BP bolstered its financial reserves as the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic caused its profit to plunge and increased its debt. "Our industry has been hit by supply and demand shocks on a scale never seen before," Mr Looney said. "We are focusing our efforts on protecting our people, supporting our communities and strengthening our finance." BP's adjusted net income was $791m (€730m) in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $2.36bn in the same period last year. Additional reporting Bloomberg