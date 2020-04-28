| 8.8°C Dublin

Oil prices plunge as investors told to sell June contracts over storage fears

Troubled waters: The sun rises behind a redundant oil platform moored in the Firth of Forth near Kirkcaldy, Fife. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Expand

Donal O'Donovan

OIL prices fell sharply yesterday as investors struggling with oversupply and a lack of storage capacity reacted by selling contracts to buy supply in June.

Contracts for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) grade crude oil due for delivery to depots in June fell about 6pc in trading yesterday morning after an abrupt decision by S&P to tell clients to sell their June holdings.

That was to avoid holding contracts that might become worthless as the delivery deadline approaches if demand remains low and there's no place to store the oil.