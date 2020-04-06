Oil prices fell yesterday after Saudi Arabia and Russia delayed a meeting to discuss output cuts which could help reduce global oversupply as the coronavirus pandemic pummels demand.

Brent crude fell more than $3 when Asian markets opened but recovered some ground, with traders hopeful a deal between the top producers was still within reach.

In London at lunchtime yesterday, Brent was down 81 cents, or 2.4pc, at $33.30 a barrel. US crude was 65 cents, or 2.3pc, lower at $27.69 a barrel, off a session low of $25.28.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as Opec+, is expected to meet on Thursday instead of yesterday to discuss cutting production.

"Perhaps it is best that the meeting was delayed for producers to cement a minimum of common ground before the actual discussions take place on Thursday," BNP Paribas analyst Harry Tchilinguirian said. He noted initial disappointment at the delay had driven down prices in Asian business.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was ready to co-ordinate with other oil exporting countries to help stabilise the market and that the Opec+ meeting was delayed for technical reasons.

Opec+ is working on a deal to cut production by about 10pc of world supply, or 10 million barrels a day, in what member states expect to be an unprecedented global effort.

But Rystad Energy's head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen, said even if the group agrees to cut up to 15 million barrels a day "it will only be enough to scratch the surface of the more than 23 million barrels a day supply overhang predicted for April 2020".

Sentiment was lifted by Saudi Arabia's decision to delay releasing its official crude selling prices to Friday, pending the outcome of the Opec+ meeting.

United States President Donald Trump has said he would impose tariffs on crude imports if needed to protect US energy workers from the oil price crash.

Investor morale in the eurozone fell to an all-time low in April and the bloc's economy is in deep recession because of the coronavirus, a survey showed yesterday.

"Wherever you look, the narrative is the same: the global economy is in a painful recession," Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM said.

"As Opec+ ponders fresh supply curbs, you can't help but think that the oil market will continue to be at the mercy of the virus pandemic."

Reuters

Irish Independent