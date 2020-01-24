Oil prices drop on fears that coronavirus fallout will mimic Sars outbreak
Oil prices fell yesterday on concern that the spread of a respiratory virus from China could lower fuel demand if it stunts economic growth in an echo of the Sudden Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars) epidemic nearly 20 years ago.
Brent crude futures were down $1.59, or 2.5pc, at $61.62 a barrel by mid afternoon, having touched their lowest since the 4th of December. They lost 2.1pc in the previous session.
US West Texas Intermediate futures fell $1.58, or 2.8pc, to $55.85 - that fall taking them to their lowest since November. The contract declined 2.7pc on Wednesday.
Five Chinese cities that were at the epicentre of a new coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 people and infected nearly 600 were put in lockdown yesterday as health authorities around the world scrambled to prevent a global pandemic.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
The potential for a pandemic has stirred memories of the Sars outbreak in 2002-2003, which also started in China denting economic growth and causing a travel slump.
"Fundamentals are really being driven by virus fears. On a technical basis, there's been a fight over the past six sessions but oil finally broke the 200-day moving average when it closed below that level yesterday," said Olivier Jakob, of consultancy Petromatrix.
With coronavirus cases detected as far as away as the United States, global stock markets also felt the effects of fears that the virus could spread further as millions of Chinese prepare to travel for the Lunar New Year.
Beijing said on Thursday that it had cancelled major public events, including two well-known Lunar New Year temple fairs, to curb the spread.
"We estimate a price shock of up to $5 (a barrel) if the crisis develops into a Sars-style epidemic," JPM Commodities Research said in a note, citing historical oil price movements.
Reuters
Irish Independent