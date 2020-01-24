Oil prices drop on fears that coronavirus fallout will mimic Sars outbreak

Oil prices fell yesterday on concern that the spread of a respiratory virus from China could lower fuel demand if it stunts economic growth in an echo of the Sudden Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars) epidemic nearly 20 years ago.

Brent crude futures were down $1.59, or 2.5pc, at $61.62 a barrel by mid afternoon, having touched their lowest since the 4th of December. They lost 2.1pc in the previous session.

US West Texas Intermediate futures fell $1.58, or 2.8pc, to $55.85 - that fall taking them to their lowest since November. The contract declined 2.7pc on Wednesday.

Five Chinese cities that were at the epicentre of a new coronavirus outbreak that has killed 17 people and infected nearly 600 were put in lockdown yesterday as health authorities around the world scrambled to prevent a global pandemic.

