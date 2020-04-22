Brent crude oil rebounded from two days of losses and US futures surged yesterday, bolstered by tentative discussions of additional supply cuts from Opec producers and US inventory builds that were less dire than some anticipated.

Oil trading has been more volatile than ever in recent days, as the market has become overwhelmed by a growing supply glut and catastrophic declines in demand as governments order people to stay at home, restricting travel and halting daily life, to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

US futures fell deep into negative territory on Monday, closing a record -$37.63 a barrel, while Brent touched its lowest level since June 1999 early Wednesday.

Brent touched $15.98 a barrel, its lowest since June 1999, before turning around. It recovered $1.38, or 7.3pc, to $20.73 yesterday afternoon. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for June delivery rose $3.06, or 26pc, to $14.63 a barrel.

Since the start of the year, Brent has fallen more than 65pc, while WTI has dropped around 75pc.

Opec+ nations announced a collective cut of 9.7 million barrels per day in supply in early April. But those cuts will come too slowly to offset rising inventories, which hit 518.6 million barrels in the United States last week, just 3pc off an all-time record, the Energy Department said.

"If storage continues to increase at the end of the day, which seems likely considering all these Saudi barrels knocking at the door, then we are going to get to maximum storage sometime in the not so distant future," said Bob Yawger, director of futures at Mizuho in New York.

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday said it was ready to take extra measures with other producers.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin yesterday said the Trump administration were "looking at different plans" to support US oil producers. He also predicted that oil would be back to $30 a barrel by August.

