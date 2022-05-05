Oil price rises sharply as EU plans ban on imports from Russia

OIL jumped as the European Union proposed to ban Russian crude over the next six months and refined products by the end of the year.

Brent futures rose as much as 4.5pc to trade near $110 (€104) a barrel. The EU’s plan is the most significant energy response from the bloc to the war in Ukraine as it seeks to cut reliance on Moscow. As well as directly banning oil imports, the EU is also targeting insurers in a move that could alter Moscow’s ability to ship oil anywhere in the world.

Traders have been keenly focused on just how much the war will affect output from Russia, one of the biggest producers.

“This will be a complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

“We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion, in a way that allows us and our partners to secure alternative supply routes and minimizes the impact on global markets.”

Europe is highly dependent on Russian crude, and some countries will find it easier to switch supply than others. Russia shipped about 720,000 barrels a day of crude to European refineries through its main pipeline to the region last year. That compares with seaborne volumes of 1.57 million barrels a day from its Baltic, Black Sea and Arctic ports.

“It is an important stage on the route to zero Russian oil in the European Union,” said Paul Horsnell, head of commodities research at Standard Chartered. “While self-sanctioning has already cut the flow dramatically, it is important to have the line drawn under it officially.”

Hungary and Slovakia, which had been opposed to a swift cutoff of Russian oil and are highly reliant on its supplies, will be granted until the end of 2023 to enforce the sanctions, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The phaseout will come as the world is grappling with a shortage of refined-products.