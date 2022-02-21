Oil price rise presents new concern for stock market

The US stock market, already on edge from a hawkish Federal Reserve and tensions in Ukraine, has another worry: higher oil prices.

US crude prices stand at about $91 (€80) a barrel after surging around 40pc since December 1 and earlier this week touched their highest level since 2014. Prices for Brent crude, the global benchmark, are near seven-year highs.

Rapidly rising oil prices can be a troubling development for markets, as they cloud the economic outlook by increasing costs for businesses and consumers. Higher crude also threatens to accelerate already-surging inflation, compounding worries that the Fed will need to aggressively tighten monetary policy to tamp down consumer prices.

“The stock market would really run into trouble if we went north of $125 per barrel and stayed there for a while because that would overheat high levels of inflation,” said Peter Cardillo, of Spartan Capital Securities.

“That means that the Fed would have to be a lot more aggressive and that certainly would not be a pleasant scenario for the stock market.”

Elevated oil prices contributed to the rise in US inflation, which grew at its fastest pace in nearly four decades last month. While overall consumer prices rose 7.5pc year-over-year in January, the index’s energy component rose by 27pc.

Each “sustained” $10 increase in the price of oil per barrel adds about 0.3 percentage points to the overall consumer price index, on a year-over-year basis, according to analysts at Oxford Economics.

“The largest impact of higher oil prices is on consumer price inflation; it adds to the pressure for the Fed to be more aggressive,” Kathy Bostjancic, chief US financial economist at Oxford Economics said.

Rising crude is already increasing costs for businesses and drivers. The national US average for petrol recently stood at $3.48 a gallon, automobile group AAA said earlier this week, up 18 cents from a month earlier and 98 cents from a year ago.

As petrol prices rise, investors are monitoring trends for consumers, whose spending accounts for over two-thirds of US economic activity.

“The risk is that if gas prices at the pump start going up that means less discretionary spending for consumers,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisers.

Investors are gauging the effect of higher oil on companies’ earnings.

Typically, rising oil prices are estimated to lift overall S&P 500 earnings by about $1 per share for every $5 increase in the price of crude, according to David Bianco, Americas chief investment officer at DWS Group.

But with oil prices already near seven-year highs, and energy stocks comprising a far lower share of the market than a decade ago, those slim bottom-line benefits may be overshadowed by inflation worries if crude keeps charging higher, some investors said.

“Higher oil prices, without a recession, raise S&P profits,” Mr Bianco said.

“But not as much as it used to and you definitely don’t want this happening when the Fed is fighting inflation.”

