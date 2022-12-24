Oil price rallies as Russia says it could start to cut its crude exports

Oil prices rose, heading for a second weekly gain, as Russia said it may cut crude production in response to the price cap imposed by the Group of Seven on its exports, highlighting risks to global supplies in the new year.

West Texas Intermediate gained to more than $79 (€74) a barrel, putting it on course for a gain of about 7pc for the week. Russia may reduce output by 500,000 to 700,000 barrels a day in response to the cap, deputy prime minister Alexander Novak was cited by the state-run Tass news service as saying.