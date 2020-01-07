Oil price jumps amid growing Iran tension

Global oil prices have surged above $70 (€63) a barrel on fears of rising tensions in the Middle East after the assassination of one of Iran's top generals by the US.

Global oil prices have surged above $70 (€63) a barrel on fears of rising tensions in the Middle East after the assassination of one of Iran's top generals by the US.

The price of Brent crude oil is up 5pc in recent days, but this has not yet fed through to consumers or industry here, and may not, if the spike proves short-lived, according to industry experts.

Prices got a further boost yesterday as US president Donald Trump reiterated threats of retaliation, should Iran "do anything", and vowed heavy sanctions against Iraq if American troops were forced to leave the country.

Tensions in the already volatile region are high after Friday's killing by the US of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In