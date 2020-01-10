Oil heads for first weekly fall since November

Oil headed for its first weekly fall since November as fears over a US-Iranian war receded, easing concern of a possible disruption to supply in the Middle East.

Oil headed for its first weekly fall since November as fears over a US-Iranian war receded, easing concern of a possible disruption to supply in the Middle East.

Futures fell 0.2pc in New York and are down almost 6pc so far this week.

In addition, yesterday the US House of Representatives voted to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to strike Iran, while America received signs that the Islamic Republic has asked militias in the Middle East not to carry out strikes against US interests, US Vice President Mike Pence said in comments to Fox News.

So far the conflict has spared oil output and exports from the Middle East and the global market has a comfortable supply buffer with OPEC members sitting on huge amounts of spare capacity and American production rising.

West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery fell 10 cents to $59.46 (€53.58) a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 7:13 a.m. in London.

The contract surged above $65 (€58.57) on Wednesday after retaliatory attacks from Iran on Iraqi airbases that house US troops before returning to close 4.9pc lower.

Brent futures for March settlement lost 7 cents to $65.30 (€58.84) a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange.

The contract climbed to near $72 (€64.88) on Wednesday. Prices are down 4.8pc this week, also set for the first weekly fall since November.

Bloomberg