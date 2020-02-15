Oil giants must meet Paris Agreement to secure finance, says RBS

The Royal Bank of Scotland is to stop financing oil majors such as Shell and BP unless they can satisfy the bank their businesses are in line with the Paris climate agreement.

RBS, which is rebranding as NatWest, said big oil and gas firms have until 2021 to put "a credible plan" in place, or face losing the bank's support.

"We plan a full phase-out from coal by 2030, also to stop lending and underwriting to major oil and gas producers unless they have a credible transition plan aligned with the 2015 Paris Agreement in place by the end of 2021," the bank said as new chief executive Alison Rose hopes to shake off the tarnished image it acquired during the financial crisis. It marks a step forward as many businesses have started to recognise the need to make their operations "greener".

However, several parts of the policy remain unclear. An RBS spokesman said the bank is still in the early days of its plans and has yet to set a cut-off point for what constitutes a "major" oil and gas producer. Many oil companies, including most US giants, have started withdrawing from North Sea production, leaving room for smaller firms, many backed by private equity investors, to squeeze the remaining oil out of the dwindling basin.

It is not clear how many smaller firms will still be able to borrow from RBS to fund operations and how many will be caught by the "major" definition.

Press Association

PA Media