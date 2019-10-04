Oil giant BP names Kerryman Bernard Looney as new CEO

OIL giant BP has named Kerryman Bernard Looney as chief executive to succeed Bob Dudley when he retires next year.

OIL giant BP has named Kerryman Bernard Looney as chief executive to succeed Bob Dudley when he retires next year.

Looney will be the 16th head of the oil company in its 110 year history.

Bernard Looney (49) grew up on a small farm in Ashgrove, near Kenmare in Co Kerry. The UCD engineering graduate has been based in London.

He took charge of BP’s oil and gas production, or upstream operations, in 2016 as the sector grappled with the aftermath of the 2014 collapse in oil prices.

He is credited with an energetic management style and spearheaded BP’s drive to improve performance through cost cutting and digitalisation.

He has led BP through one of its periods of fastest growth in oil and gas production, with output rising up by around 20pc since 2016 with the launch of more than 20 new major projects around the world and the acquisition of BHP’s portfolio of US shale assets this year for $10.5 billion in BP’s biggest deal in three decades.

As CEO, he will be charged with continuing to adapt BP to the transition to lower carbon energy as pressure from investors to meet climate change targets grow.

“Bernard is a terrific choice to lead the company next,” Dudley, who turned 64 last month, said in a statement.

Dudley will step down as CEO after the company’s full-year results on February 4 2020 and will retire on March 31, BP said.

Online Editors