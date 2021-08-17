Oil firms sue US over cancelled auctions

Major US oil industry groups yesterday sued the Biden administration for halting drilling auctions on federal lands and waters this year, arguing the government is required by law to hold regular sales.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) and 11 other groups filed the lawsuit in federal court in the Western District of Louisiana.

It seeks to compel the US Department of Interior to reinstate oil and gas lease sales, which the administration paused in January pending a review of the programme’s environmental impacts and value to taxpayers.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland had said the review, which formally began in March, would culminate with the publication of a report in "early summer".

Joe Biden campaigned to stop the drilling in his election run.