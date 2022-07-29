Oil firms reward shareholders as energy squeeze boosts profits to record levels

Shell is buying back $6bn of its own shares by late October. Photo: Peter Boer/Bloomberg

Europe’s biggest oil companies Shell and TotalEnergies extended share buybacks on Thursday after their second-quarter profits beat an already record-breaking previous quarter on the back of soaring crude, gas and oil product prices.

The two companies combined are buying back $8bn (€7.8bn) in shares in the third quarter after recording their respective highest quarterly profits while keeping their dividends steady, which might disappoint some investors.

Benchmark Brent crude oil futures have risen more than 140pc in the past 12 months, averaging around $114 a barrel in the quarter.

High crude prices normally weigh on refining margins, but tight refined fuel supply supported record profitability in the second quarter, with Shell’s refining margin virtually tripping to $28 a barrel.

Benchmark European natural gas prices and global liquefied natural gas prices were on average at all-time highs in the quarter.

Boosted by a record quarterly profit of $11.5bn, Shell is buying back $6bn of its own shares by late October, it said on the back of an $8.5bn buyback scheme finished in the first half.

While this is in excess of the company’s guidance for shareholder returns of up to 30pc of cash from operations, Shell did not raise its dividend from its current level of 25 cents a share, a 4pc annual increase after a 60pc cut during the pandemic.

TotalEnergies, with a 9pc rise in quarterly profit to $9.8bn, guided it would buy back $2bn in the third quarter after purchasing $3bn of its own shares in the first half of the year.

It had already announced a 5pc yearly increase for its first quarterly dividend for this year to 0.69 euros per share, and said it would keep that level for its second interim dividend of 2022.

“(TotalEnergies) has opted to maintain its buyback flat into (the third quarter), which may be disappointing to some investors given the current macro environment,” RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria said.

The buybacks from Europe’s two biggest oil and gas groups by market capitalisation came in the same week that Norway’s Equinor raised its dividend and share buyback guidance for 2022 by 30pc to a total of around $13bn.

A rapid recovery in demand following the end of pandemic lockdowns and a surge in energy prices driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have boosted profits for energy companies after a two-year slump. The strong profit windfall has allowed companies to reduce debt piles that grew sharply during the pandemic as well as boost returns to shareholders.