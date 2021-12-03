Oil drops then climbs again after Opec signals it can adjust production

Bank of America said it was sticking to its $85-a-barrel forecast in 2022. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Oil resumed climbing in another volatile session on Thursday after OPEC and its partners made clear they can adjust their production output plans quickly if the pandemic drastically changes the market.

West Texas Intermediate rose more than 1pc after earlier falling as much as 4.8pc on Wednesday. Futures recovered from their steep plunge after the group left the door open to adjusting the plan on short notice. It's an unusual step that underscores the uncertain outlook amid a resurgent pandemic.

Traders had widely expected OPEC+ to defer the 400,000 barrel a day supply increase with concern growing that the Omicron coronavirus variant will hurt demand. Prices have plunged into a bear market in recent days, and as the group met, Germany announced strict coronavirus curbs, underscoring the risk to demand.

"An increase that has been signalled as something that can be pulled back is not business-as-usual," said Paul Horsnell, head of commodities research at Standard Chartered.

Read More

Oil has dropped more than 20pc since late October on a White House-led coordinated reserves release and, more recently, the new virus variant. An increasingly hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve is also weighing on the growth outlook for the US economy. A major, as yet unanswered, question is whether existing virus drugs will work against omicron.

The first infection of the new strain was detected in the US, while cases in South Africa doubled from Tuesday. Still, there are those who think oil's drop has been overdone. Goldman Sachs Group said prices have "far overshot" the impact of Omicron. Bank of America said it was sticking to its $85-a-barrel forecast in 2022, with possible surges past $100 if air travel rebounds.