Oil declines as shift away from risk drowns out Russian cutback

The sun sets beyond an oil pumping unit. Photograph: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg Expand

Sharon Cho

Oil retreated as concerns about the scope for higher US interest rates hurt risk assets, offsetting some of the lift for crude that came from Russia's plan to curb supply in retaliation for western sanctions.

West Texas Intermediate sank below $79 a barrel, after gaining more than 2pc on Friday after Moscow said it will cut supply by half a million barrels a day. Investors remain wary the Federal Reserve needs to keep pushing rates higher to tame inflation, aiding the dollar. That's a headwind for most commodities.

