Oil decline continues as US - Iran tensions abate and supply increases

Oil extended its biggest weekly decline since July as an easing of geopolitical tension in the Middle East turned attention back to a flood of new supply set to hit the market this year.

Futures in New York fell as much as 1.5pc Monday to the lowest level in over a month. The threat of an outright war has receded since Tehran fired missiles at US-Iraqi bases last week in retaliation for Washington's assassination of its top general. In Libya, warring factions have called a cease-fire in their nine-month conflict. But the situation in Iran remains volatile amid protests against the government's downing of a commercial airliner.

"There is a continuing sense that the geopolitical risk from Iran has come down dramatically," said Phil Flynn, a senior market analyst at Price Futures Group Inc. "There is reduced risk to supply and that's weighing on market sentiment."

Oil prices are now back where they were in mid-December, with the market seemingly shrugging off the chance of more disruptions in the Persian Gulf. The lack of a geopolitical risk premium is partly due to plentiful supplies of US shale and a torrent of new crude from non-OPEC countries including Brazil, Guyana and Norway. On the demand side, the US and China are set to sign their limited trade deal this week, which may improve sentiment.

