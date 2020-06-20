Oil be back: Prices up as consumption rises amid signs of economic recovery

Oil gained as stronger consumption continued to push physical markets higher, despite some countries struggling to control the coronavirus.

Futures in New York rose above $40 a barrel yesterday. Oil traders Vitol Group and Trafigura Group and exporter Saudi Aramco all talked up the strength of the demand recovery in recent days, and prices for some of the world's major oil products have begun to roar higher.

Gasoline futures in the US moved into 'backwardation' for the first time in three months on Thursday, meaning current prices are higher than future prices and show supply is tightening.

Meanwhile, swaps in the North Sea market that prices much of the world's crude oil jumped as traders posted several bids for cargoes but only one willing seller emerged.

Though the outlook for crude has brightened, a potential resurgence of coronavirus is clouding the outlook. Traffic in Beijing has plunged amid a fresh outbreak, while some US states are seeing cases surge.

The other major threat to oil prices comes from suppliers returning shuttered production too early. US producer Continental Resources said it will start bringing back some of its idled oil output next month, but will keep about 50pc curtailed. WTI prices for 2021 have traded above $40 for much of this week, a level that could entice producers to hedge their output.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent